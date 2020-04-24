Bored at home? Try looking for these colorful creations

If you’re getting some fresh air, keep your eyes out for… A rock.

But not just any rock. Drew Bressel has painted a plethora of river rocks to place around the green mountain state.

Drew uses several different subjects to paint on the rocks from animals, holidays, and cartoon characters. Drew posts the location of the rocks on the Vermont rocks Facebook page. Some of the found rocks are posted on the page and are re-hidden for more people to find them. And sometimes the rocks make their way to different states as well!

Try finding one today!