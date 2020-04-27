Police investigate homicide in Burlington

Burlington police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night killing one man.

Police say the call came in around 11:30 p.m. at a home on North Avenue in Burlington. Reports say two men allegedly pushed their way inside the home, the caller then heard multiple shots. Additional callers reported a man had been shot.

Officers say they found 38 year-old, Steven Martin, severely wounded when they arrived at the home. The Burlington Fire Department took Martin to UVM Medical Center, where he later died.

Other witnesses say two men left the home in a black car.

The investigation is still underway, if anyone has information regarding the incident, please call Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.