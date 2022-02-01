MONTPELIER – Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill to create a ‘Vermont Forest Future Program’, which would bring key stakeholders to the table as the state looks to protect its natural landscape while strengthening the local forest economy.

In the end, that group could have policy recommendations to increase both economic development and sustainability.

Vermont is the fourth most forested state in the U.S. with over 4.5 million acres of forest land. It accounts for 78 percent of the state’s land, and there’s broad agreement on the importance of that space.

“The forested landscape really defines this region,” said Joe Short, Vice President of Northern Forests Center. “Forest-based industries, products and services derived from wood. Maple syrup. Forests also provide flood control, clean water, wildlife habitat, carbon sequestration and aesthetic spiritual and cultural values.”

But Vermont is losing roughly 11,000 acres of forest each year.

A summer study group of Vermont lawmakers from all three major parties visited sites across the state, interviewing loggers, landowners, foresters and businesses owners.

Their conversations eventually led to the possibility of a forest future program.

“I think the bill in front of you correctly identifies focal areas of infrastructure investment, regulatory change and workforce development as priority areas where state action can make a meaningful difference,” Short said.

Zack Porter is the Executive Director of Standing Trees, a Montpelier nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring Vermont forests.

He told the House Committee on Agriculture that the most important thing Vermont can do is protect its older forests.

“Old forests are exceptionally good at producing the ecosystem services that we so desperately need in 2022 and going forward,” Porter said. “Old forests excel at removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the ground. The older a forest gets, the more it can produce these ecosystem services. That is the critical takeaway here.”