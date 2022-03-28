MONTPELIER – Last week, the Vermont House of Representatives passed a bill that would bring more resources to the fight against opioid use disorder.

For several years, Vermont had managed to reduce overdose deaths by focusing on innovative treatment and harm reduction strategies, but for some, the isolation of COVID-19 meant less access to those resources.

The first year of the pandemic saw the state’s overdose deaths rise by almost 70 percent.

“181 people have died this year,” said Rep. Ann Pugh. “Half of them are under 40. That’s our future.”

Rep. Pugh chairs the House Committee on Human Services, which has spent a lot of time this legislative session on Bill H.728, which lawmakers hope will give Vermont a chance to get back on track.

“I’m actually quite excited about the breadth of the different initiatives, because we need to move forward,” Rep. Pugh said. “Sometimes new things, people are cautious but I believe all of these pilots are based on best practice, are based on research.”

The bill would fund new pilot programs to sharpen the state’s overdose emergency response system and bring treatment to underserved areas.

Rep. Dane Whitman, who also serves on the committee, said there’s an estimated 15 to 20 thousand Vermonters living with opioid use disorder.

“But only roughly half of those Vermonters are currently accessing treatment,” Rep. Whitman said.

As lawmakers put the bill together, Rep. Whitman said transportation proved to be the largest dilemma for those seeking treatment.

“Currently, there are eight physical hubs around the state at which people can access methadone, which is one medication for treatment of opioid use disorder,” Rep. Whitman said. “Federal law recently changed to allow the mobile distribution of methadone, so the hope is that instead of expecting people to come to treatment into limited physical locations, we bring treatment to people.”

But expanding treatment options is only part of the puzzle. The bill would also ensure first responders are better trained to connect people directly with treatment, recovery and harm reduction services.

“The first time that many people will reach out and call for help unfortunately may be a 911 call, and recognizing that point of contact where a first responder is going to resuscitate an individual, we don’t want that to be a missed opportunity,” Rep. Whitman said.

H.728 still needs to pass the Vermont Senate, but Rep. Pugh said she’s hopefull it will, and believes it would get the support of Gov. Phil Scott as well.