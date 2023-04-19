Washington, D.C. – Lawmakers on Capital Hill are taking action to expand the SNAP program, after millions of Americans lost increased benefits put in place during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Peter Welch introduced what’s called ‘Closing the Meal Gap Act’.

It would increase the minimum SNAP benefits, and make it easier to become eligible for SNAP, along with opening up eligibility to people in Puerto Rico.

“We are the richest nation in the world. Food security is a basic human right. No one living in the United States should be going hungry,” said Gillibrand.

“Farmers love nothing more than being able to use their skills, their effort, to feed their neighbors, and there is an increasing emphasis on using good, local products for the SNAP program,” said Welch.

The bill is also co-sponsored by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and senators from Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvannia.