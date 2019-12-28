Leahy discusses Appropriation Agreement and Impeachment at BTV

BURLINGTON, VT- After many busy weeks in Washington, Senator Patrick Leahy has returned home to Vermont. At Burlington International Airport on Thursday, Leahy announced key victories for Vermont in an Appropriations Agreement. At the airport Leahy also shared his view on the forthcoming impeachment trial of President Trump.

Senator Leahy, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee says the agreement reverses cuts proposed by President Trump and makes record investments that will be important to Vermonters health, safety, and education.

Leahy says the $1.4 trillion agreement invests in working families and the American people.

Some of the funding Leahy maintained in Vermont includes, funding for Lake Champlain, Rural Development Grant Programs, and Environmental programs that will help combat Climate Change.

“The president wanted to cut out the money for Low-Income Assistance Program which we call LIHEAP. We have to make sure we have people in these northern areas where it does get so cold, they don’t have to make a choice on whether they eat or heat,” said Leahy.

Leahy explained how the administration also wanted us to cut investments in Science and Research Program.

“Even though the administration wanted us to cut investments in science and research programs we made significant increases in that. Some of that science will take place here in Vermont,” said Senator Leahy.

In addition to reversing proposed cuts that will help Vermonters, Leahy also achieved historic national investments for education, opioid, and public safety programs.

For more information on specific programs that will receive funding click here.

Upon returning to the Green Mountain State, Leahy also discussed the impeachment trial. He called out Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell for saying “he is not an impartial juror and there will be no difference between the president’s position and his position on how to handle it.”

“I’m one of the few senators whose actually been on an presidential impeachment trial a well one thing we didn’t do was we did not, the democrats or the republicans, we did not coordinate with the white house,” said Leahy.

He believes the senate should serve as the conscious for the American people during the impeachment process. He feels there should be a trial with witnesses so the senate can vote for what’s right.