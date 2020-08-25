Learn to skateboard program for community members with disabilities

Two nonprofits have teamed up to offer new learn to skateboard sessions for community members with disabilities. The Chill Foundation and Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports announced a new adaptive skateboarding program. The program consists of three sessions where participants with varying abilities receive specialized instruction in skateboarding from coaches and assistance from participants’ companions as needed.

The last scheduled session will be on Wednesday, August 26th from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Space in the program is limited to six athletes and will take place at local outdoor skate park in Essex.