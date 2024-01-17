Burlington, VT- At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Burlingtonians and City Councilors got a glimpse at a few items they’ll see on the ballot this Town Meeting Day. One item in particular, the Burlington School District’s budget, raised some questions among council members.

The district is asking voters to approve a nearly $120 million package to be approved, which is a 13% or $16 million increase from last year’s budget. One of the reasons is the increased costs of renting and building, as the district’s current high school is still temporary. The school budget has absorbed the leasing costs of the additional space needed to provide classroom space in the former downtown mall, while the new school’s building is under construction.

But an unexpected item that caused the budget to go up is a drop in common level of appraisal, or CLA, that the district didn’t know about until early January. According to district officials, CLA is the measure of how closely properties are valued at fair market value, which helps determine how much money they’ll receive through education property taxes.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says they were expecting this year’s CLA to be similar to last year’s, but on Jan. 3, the district received a letter from the state saying it had dropped nearly 8%. That led to some last-minute changes to the budget, and also some sympathy from councilors who say the state should have given the district more warning that the CLA was going to drop so drastically.

Ward 5 Councilor Ben Traverse said, “Beyond the sticker shock of it all, I’m also surprised that districts around the state are learning about their CLA here right around the turn of the year, mere weeks before you all are now having to finalize your budgets and place questions on the ballot for voters to then decide on. From my perspective, it’s further evidence that our state education funding model is deeply, deeply broken.”

District officials provided information showing enrollment has decreased by more than 400 students since 2018, which could lead to some future staffing cuts in order to keep student-to-teacher ratios optimal. The budget will be voted on at Town Meeting Day on Mar. 5.