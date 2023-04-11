Lebanon, NH – The City of Lebanon Fire Department announced the response to a fire at 39 North Park Street in Lebanon on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke on the 3rd floor with a partially-extinguished kitchen fire in one apartment. The early detection of an alarm system and sprinkler system kept the fire contained to the apartment of origin.

One female victim was removed by firefighters from the fire apartment and was transported to Dartmouth Health, where she remains in stable condition.

The fire caused nine residents to be displaced due to fire and water damage, but no other injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

Several fire departments, including Hanover, Hartford, Enfield, Canaan, and Norwich Fire Departments, responded to the incident to provide support.

Officials stated that the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious and is under investigation. Other residents reported that the sprinkler system went off during the fire, causing flooding in their apartments.

The Lebanon Fire Department urges all residents to ensure their smoke detectors are functioning properly and to have a fire evacuation plan in place. They emphasize that early detection and quick action can save lives and limit property damage.