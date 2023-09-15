We’re still expecting Lee to produce gusty, northwest winds throughout Saturday along with a few showers in New Hampshire. Otherwise, Lee will not be a big deal for our area.

Lee is hanging onto its category 1 status this morning, but we are forecasting it to continue to weaken as it heads into some cooler waters today. You can see the clouds fanning out/fading and the eye disappearing. These are all signs that Lee is on its last legs.

Lee will make a close pass at the Northeast coast late Friday into Saturday with tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches in effect from coastal Maine to the Cape and the Islands. A landfall is likely in Nova Scotia by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain, minor to moderate coastal flooding, and damaging wind gusts are likely closer to the coast. Storm surge of 1 to 4 feet will produce the coastal flooding, but heavy rain farther inland could cause sharp rises on waterways. If you have family, friends, or other interests along the New England coast, please continue to watch this forecast closely.

Bottom line: Lee will not be a significant weather-maker for northern New York, Vermont, and much of New Hampshire.