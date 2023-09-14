Hurricane Lee will make its closest approach to New England Saturday into Sunday morning with only indirect impacts for northern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Those impacts will include some mid to high clouds, gusty northwest winds, and isolated showers (mainly in New Hampshire).

Models have come into very good agreement about where Hurricane Lee will be as we move into Friday and the weekend. The forecast track shows Lee providing that glancing blow to New England Saturday, making landfall late Saturday night into Sunday morning, then departing across Atlantic Canada through early next week.

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued from the Long Island Sound to the coast of Maine. That’s where winds will be strongest and storm surge will be likely. It’s a 1 to 3 foot storm surge potential for the Northeast coast, but there could be as much as 2 to 4 feet of extra ocean water above normally dry ground across places like the Cape and the Islands of Massachusetts.