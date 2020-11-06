Legal expert weighs in on President Trump’s lawsuits in multiple states

The presidential campaign has turned into a post election battle as court challenges have been brought in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and the campaign announced a similar one in Nevada. The president expressed his issues with the process early Wednesday morning.

“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” Trump said. “We were getting ready to win the election, frankly we did win this election.We want all voting to stop, we don’t want them to find any ballots at 4am and add them to the list.”

President Trump raised concerns around absentee ballots. He wants better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

“You don’t litigate unless you’re concerned that you’re not going to be successful, the way things are moving forward,” said Vermont Law School professor Jared Carter. “I think this, to my mind, indicates that the president is nervous that when all the votes are counted, he is not going to have won.”

Carter says in a closely contested race, it’s not uncommon to get the courts involved, but he doesn’t believe many of Trump’s lawsuits will go very far.

“That might be what they want but unless the rules have been violated in some way, there’s just not gonna be viable claims,” he said. “I haven’t seen any evidence so far of actual fraud or actual legal violation, but that’s what the courts are here for.”

Carter adds if Joe Biden wins Nevada, it will be even harder for Trump to challenge the results. So far, judges in Michigan and Georgia have thrown out the lawsuits.