Legislatures and activists bring attention to gun legislation

MONTPELIER, VT- A conference titled “A Safer Vermont,” took place at the state house on Thursday bringing attention to gun legislation. Multiple groups including Gun Sense Vermont, Moms Demand Action, and The Vermont Medical Association came together in support of gun safety.

During the conference lawmakers spoke about both old and new gun legislation that they believe will make Vermont safer from the misuse of guns.

Democrat Progressive State Senator Philip Baruth organized the event. He touted a new bill which would add a 48-hour waiting period to purchase firearms. Governor Phil Scott vetoed a similar bill last year regarding a waiting period.

“We are here today to create a safer Vermont. One where hunting and sports shooting are valued, but not over public safety for the state,” said Baruth.

Senators introduced gun legislation they feel will reduce gun-related suicide and domestic violence, limit semiautomatic weapons in crowded public spaces, as well as laws to reduce using firearms while intoxicated.

“Vermont is not immune to gun safety,” said Senator Ruth Hardy of the Addison District.

Dr. Becca Bell, a pediatric critical care physician represented The Vermont Medical Association. She spoke about gun safety from a medical standpoint.

“We cannot do very much for the Vermonters who are shot and that is because most gunshot wounds in the state are due to suicide attempts and they are immediately fatal,” said Dr. Bell

According to Dr. Becca Bell, the most common gun related death across the country is suicide. In Vermont, the suicide rate is higher than the national average.

