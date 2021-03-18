Hot-air balloons to light the way for Vermont Foodbank

The airspace above South Burlington will be filled with hot air balloons Saturday for Light Up the Night.

The drive-by show, which begins at 7:30 pm at Technology Park, benefits the Vermont Foodbank. Pilots will be lighting up the tethered balloons as guests drive a loop to see them from every angle.

Organizers from Light Up the Night are asking guests to bring food donations to the event. Guests are asked to stay in their cars to comply with COVID-19 health guidelines. If the weather does not hold up on Saturday, the rain date is Saturday, March 27.