Lincoln man identified as skier who died in Mount Washington avalanche

A 54-year-old Vermont man has been identified as the backcountry skier who died following an avalanche on Mount Washington.

Ian Forgays, 54, of Lincoln, was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the snow-filled Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot.

Rescuers hiked up into the ravine, despite potential avalanche danger, in an effort to find him. They detected an avalanche beacon tracking device signal after several hours and dug through 13 feet of packed snow and debris before they found the body of Forgays.

