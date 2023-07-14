LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Wild in the Trees Music & Skate Festival is set to hit Charles R. Wood Park in the village of Lake George after the summer crowd has come and gone. Set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8, the festival brings two days of bands and skateboard competitions.

On Friday, organizers at Mirth Films announced the lineup for the festival, with a headliner yet to be announced. Bands coming to the lake in October include:

Joe Mansman & The Midnight Revival Band

Fungkshui

Candy Ambulance

Victory Soul Orchestra

Hilltop

Shu

Fine Grain

The Skunches

Two Planets Away

Smittix

Connor Dunn

“If you thought Reubens were good, just wait until this year’s Wild in the Trees Music and Skate Festival,” said Mirth Films owner Frank Cavone.

Skateboard competitions include competitions for Best Trick, SpotBased Jam, Game of Skate, and High Ollie, with more to be announced, all held at the Lake George Skate Plaza. Passes are on sale now, with proceeds benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities.