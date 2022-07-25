Burlington, VT — Burlington police say a 27-year-old New Hampshire man broke into a North Winooski Avenue apartment early Monday and shot two people, one fatally, before killing himself.

In an afternoon press conference, Chief Jon Murad said officers responding to reports of gunfire at 2:20 am Monday broke a window and a door to gain entry to the apartment. Inside, Murad said, they found the bodies of two UVM students, Kayla Noonan 22, of New Jersey and Mikal Dixon 27, of New Hampshire dead and a third person, who has not been identified, “alive but very close to death.”

Police say evidence at the scene and a statement from the third victim suggest Dixon, armed with an AR-15, broke a window to gain entry to the apartment. Dixon then shot Noonan and the other person before turning the weapon on himself.

The third victim, a woman, is at the University of Vermont Medical Center in stable, but critical condition.

Murad said the motive for the shootings is unclear, but investigators believe the three people knew each other. Dixon and Noonan had a relationship going back several years, he said.

He said police will continue to gather evidence, including cell phones and communications.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger described the apparent homicide-suicide as “a terrible act of violence, among the very worst the city has seen in the last decade.

“This incident is another awful reminder that Burlington is not immune to the steep increases in gun violence that the country is experiencing,” he said.