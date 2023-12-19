No deaths or injuries have been reported but dozens of roads were closed, and more than a hundred schools saw early dismissals due to flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt on Monday. State officials provided an update on the state’s response and the damage assessment on Tuesday.

Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said swift water rescue teams pulled 3 people from a home in Jamaica on Monday, and 9 people were rescued from cars. Morrison said two rescue teams were on standby in Colchester and Waterbury Tuesday morning, but the teams were expected to demobilize by the afternoon.

Drone video from the Vermont Dept. of Agriculture shows the extent of the flooding across the state as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 19. (Courtesy: Vermont Dept. of Agriculture)

Only one warming shelter is open at the Cavendish Baptist Church on Main St in Cavendish. Morrison said everyone who needed shelter Monday night returned home or found other options. Anyone in need of assistance with food or shelter should call 2-1-1, and any damage should be reported online at vermont211.org.

Gov. Phil Scott called on Vermonters to work together to rebuild and check in on people in areas that saw heavy flooding. Scott warned of a “lean year” in the budget next year, and said the state might not be able to assist with the economic loss caused by the floods.

“There isn’t any surplus left and there isn’t any federal funding coming our way that would help offset this at this point in time,” said Scott, “We’ll do whatever we can to help, but at this point in time I just want to level set and caution everyone not to assume that we’ll be able to accommodate their financial loss.”

Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn said there was no major damage to rail tracks reported, unlike the flooding in July. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were only seven full road closures, down from 40 full closures the night before. The following roads remain fully closed:

US 7 in Milton at the dam

VT 116 in South Burlington due to an issue with drainage

VT 12 in Berlin from Riverton to Montpelier

US 302 from Barre Town to Orange

VT 109 from Cambridge to Waterville

VT 15 at the wrong-way bridge in Cambridge

Rt 14 at the junction of Rte 15 in Hardwick

The following three roads are partially closed:

VT 106 in Weathersfield at the junction of 131

VT 108 at Spruce Peak Lodge in Stowe (the ski resort and the town are working to fully open the road)

Rt 14 in South Randolph

Lindsay Kurrle, Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, said the state did not see the same level of damage to homes as July, but there were many reports of flooded basements. Several mobile home parks saw serious damage to roads and culverts but no major damage to the homes themselves had been reported, according to Kurrle.

Kurrle recommended people document all damage they encounter as they return to their homes and begin cleaning up.

Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey said 120 schools were dismissed early on Monday, and 54 schools across six districts were closed on Tuesday. However, there were no anticipated closures for Wednesday and going forward.

Several schools saw serious damage, including Moretown Elementary School where a few classrooms and the heating system were damaged, according to Bouchey. School officials believe Moretown Elementary will be able to re-open on Jan. 2, and students will go to Harwood Union Middle and High School in the meantime.

Richmond, VT Dec. 18, 2023 River Cove Road, Williston, VT Dec. 19, 2023 Moretown, VT, Dec. 18, 2023 A measurement gauge in the Winooski river in Montpelier shows water levels just feet away from where the river crested after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore said crews monitored the Winooski flood control dams throughout the night and continued to do so on Tuesday. As of noon, the Wrightsville Dam was reportedly 22 feet below the auxiliary spillway and the rate of rise had begun to slow. The Waterbury reservoir dam also saw the rate of rise begin to slow on Tuesday.

“The dams all continue to perform admirably under this second really significant test of this year,” said Moore.

No issues with drinking water had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon. State officials have begun assessing the damage to see if the state is eligible for public infrastructure repair assistance.

Gov. Phil Scott and state officials plan another update on the state’s flood response at 11:00 am Wednesday.