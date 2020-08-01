Live: Workers set to replace WVNY/WFFF’s antenna atop Mansfield

A Sikorsky CH-54B helicopter will lift the old 18,000-lb. antenna and bring it down Mt. Mansfield before hauling up the new antenna for installation by Northeastern Tower Services. The process is expected to take several hours, during which Local 22 (WVNY) and Local 44 (WFFF) will be unavailable for over-the-air viewers.

The work will not affect service to viewers who receive transmission via a cable or satellite subscription.

The new antenna is more powerful and will transmit at our new FCC assigned frequencies. Since July, when we switched over to a temporary antenna, some over-the-air viewers have not been able to receive Local 22 (WVNY) and Local 44 (WFFF). But sometime Saturday night, after rescanning their televisions, they should be all set to start watching their favorite programs again.

How to rescan your television channels to receive WFFF & WVNY

If you were able to watch while we were on our temporary antenna, you should not have to rescan.