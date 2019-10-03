Local author Archer Mayor release’s 30th book ‘Bomber’s Moon’

Vermont author Archer Mayor released Bomber’s Moon, which is his 30th novel in the Joe Gunter series.

Bomber’s Moon is described by Mayor as a little bit of chaos management with three separate pieces that all tie in to one.

Mayor joined us via Skype from his home in Newfane, VT. He told us how all of his books have real Vermont locations and he also told us that book 31 in the Joe Gunther series is already in the works.

For more information on Bomber’s Moon and on Mayor’s book tour you can visit his website.