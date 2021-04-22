Vermont businesses celebrate Earth Day in big ways

From sponsoring Green-Up Day to operating on solar power, Vermont business owners know how important it is to protect our environment. This Earth Day, companies are celebrating in big ways!

Runamok Maple in Fairfax, is known for offering a wide variety of maple syrup, but they are also making sure their sweet treat is made in a responsible way. Runamok is certified organic and only tapping trees that are healthy enough to ensure long-term preservation.

Eric Sorkin, Co-Founder of Runamok Maple says, “We wouldn’t have maple syrup without healthy forests. Maple syrup is very unique that way because it is not like traditional agricultural food. It is wild harvested so it comes from standing forests.”

When Eric and his wife started Runamok, they wanted to make sure sustainability was part of their ethos. So, they give their products as much as a second life as possible. “One of the things we specialize in are infused and barrel age maple syrup. When we have used the barrels, when we are done, they have a lot of life left in them. They go to breweries and distilleries and they use them for their products,”said Sorkin.

Local breweries are coming up with their own ways to be green.

Sean Lawson, founder and CEO of Lawson’s Finest in Waitsfield, knows how important this is. “A brewery is a really energy intensive business and we have tried to do everything to minimize our impact by reusing and recycling materials and now generating green energy,” he said.

Lawson’s is currently in the process of constructing a 495- module solar canopy that will drape over the parking lot right here. That will offset the company’s power usage by about 50%.

Lawson says, “We are really excited about generating that power right here in Waitsfield, Vermont.”

Lawson’s also sends their used grain down the road to a cattle farmer, where it is fed to beef cattle. Their high strength waste, which is the liquid waste from the brewing process, is trucked away once a week and goes to an anaerobic digester that generates energy.