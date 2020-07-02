Local businesses helping the Vermont Foodbank

Lake Champlain chocolates and Vermont creamery have teamed up to create the Benefit Batch to help the Vermont Foodbank. This is a limited batch of ice cream that includes flavors such as chocolate crème fresh and maple crème fresh.

The ice cream will be served on July 3rd and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Vermont Foodbank. Eliza Leeper from the Vermont creamery says they have worked closely with the foodbank for a long time.

“They are located right around the corner from us in Barre and we supply a lot of product and volunteer hours to them”, said Leeper.

The Vermont Creamery had a large amount of bulk crème fresh that they were looking to donate and put to a good cause. They reached out to Lake Champlain Chocolates and together they came up with the idea for the Benefit Batch.

Each scoop will be $3, which will equal five meals for the Vermont foodbank.

Meghan Fitzpatrick, PR and Communications Director for Lake Champlain Chocolate said, “We have been working on different ways to give back throughout this whole period. Whether it is with chocolate or just with our resources or money and so ice cream is just another way to give back and provide some joy when people are still struggling and trying to get through this pandemic.”

Another company that is helping out the Foodbank is Green Mountain Power. They are encouraging customers to sign up for their “Save and Share” program. Kristin Kelly the Communications Director says this program will send you notifications about peak days so you adjust your power use when it’s the most expensive and dirtiest.

“You just take steps at home to reduce your energy use and for every one megawatt of energy that is saved through this program, $5,000 will go to the Vermont foodbank”, said Kelly.

These businesses felt they needed to help out because there are so many Vermonters in need right now.

Kelly said, “You are really helping this great cause which is the Foodbank. They work so hard to ensure that everyone is fed and there has been such tremendous need.”