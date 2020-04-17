Local coffee shop fears they could lose the chance to spread their message

BURLINGTON, VT -Perky Planet in downtown Burlington employs people with disabilities. The coffee shop aims to break down barriers and misconceptions about people with intellectual disabilities by providing meaningful and competitively paid inclusive jobs.

Like many small businesses, they are asking the question of what will happen next and will they make it out of the pandemic?

Ian Macleod suffered from a traumatic brain injury in 2009. He said it was hard to find a secure job after his injury.

“I didn’t feel accepted pretty much at other places and then at perky planet, I felt accepted,” said Macleod.

Just like many businesses across the country, the pandemic has forced perky planet to shut down for the time being.

” It’s us and ya know 30 thousand other small businesses, main street businesses like ours are hurting,” said owner Richard Vaughn.

Vaughn said this is not the first time their business has faced an issue out of their control. After opening, a construction project took place closing St. Paul street where the café is located.

“The first ten and a half months we were cut off by the community because of road construction and fences and broken sidewalks,” said Vaugh.

However, the coronavirus poses additional challenges for his employees and they will need help from the community to keep his employees working in the future.

“The majority of them are immune compromised. Our folks with genetic differences just by the very nature of their condition are compromised,” said Vaughn.

Macleod and his co-workers worry that they may not be able to sell coffee again, but it’s what their cafe stands for that they worry about the most.

“We have a social mission we’re not just a cafe or another place selling coffee,” said Macleod.

