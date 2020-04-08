Local companies support COVID-19 efforts

With health guidelines constantly changing, local companies are stepping up to help front-line workers and the public during this time.

Caledonia Spirits saw their company’s unique resources as a way to make hand sanitizer for front-line health care workers and first responders. They began making hand sanitizer almost a month ago and now their goal is to make 20,000 gallons of Barr Hill Hand Sanitizer by the end of April.

“We can make alcohol in large quantities and that’s really at the core of this. We have the ability to provide a much-needed resource to the medical community right now. So, we have a responsibility to act,” said VP of Marketing Harrison Kahn.

Kahn said employees have been working hard to produce mass amounts of hand sanitizer.

“Our lead distiller shows up at 4:45 every morning to fire up our beautiful copper column named Phyllis and Phyllis has been completely converted to hand sanitizer production. We have a goal of making 20,000 gallons of hand sanitize this month,” said Kahn.

Their Barr Hill Sanitizer is now available for purchase to the general public and other organizations.

“20,000 gallons is the equivalent of ten million hand washes and if you think about that 6-7000 people living in Vermont… Barr Hill has the opportunity to wash a lot of hands,” said Kahn.

For Vermont Teddy Bear Company, its willingness to help was a no brainer.

“We have industrial sewing machines and we have talented stitches, so basically it’s the same skill set that’s required to make masks,” said Director of Manufacturing Cathy Carlisle.

The Vermont Health Department recommends all Vermonters wear cloth face coverings when they go outside, to help slow the spread of covid-19.

“We have so many requests for masks and we are managing a list of donation requests. We are donating all of them,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle said Vermont Teddy Bear is partnering with the city of Burlington and at home sewers to create large quantities as the pandemic continues.