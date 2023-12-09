A Plattsburgh Girl Scout was awarded the medal of honor after saving a young boy last summer.

Ava Currie is the first girl in her local tropp to receive the award, an achievement a select few have ever gotten.

There’s nothing ordinary about 11-year-old Girl Scout Ava Currie. Most would say she’s quite extraordinary. For 4-year-old Hezekiah Hamburger, she’s a hero.

Last July, Ava was swimming in her family pool with friends. Hezekiah was tossing pool toys into the water when he fell in, fully-clothed.

Ava quickly swam over to him, scooped him up, and got him out of the water.

Thanks to Ava’s quick thinking, she is now being presented with Girl Scouts’ highest honor, the medal of honor. Less than 200 girls have received the award since 2017.

Assemblyman Billy Jones was at the ceremony to present Ava with a proclamation from the state assembly. She was also awarded by the state senate from Sen. Daniel Stec. She also received special congressional recognition from Elise Stefanik.

Ava said that although she didn’t really know Hesekiah that well before, they are now close friends.