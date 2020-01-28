Local health officials monitor the coronavirus

BURLINGTON,VT – The CDC along with local health departments are keeping an eye on the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which is a respiratory illness first identified in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Cindy Noyes is an infectious disease specialist who said we don’t know too much about the virus at this time.

“It’s a disease that’s sort of unknown significance at this point. Obviously, we are very worried because it appears to have a high mortality.”

The Vermont Department of Health said coronaviruses are a part of a large family of different viruses. However, the current outbreak of what’s known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus has never been seen before. Officials believe the incubation period can be anywhere from 2-14 days, and it can cause severe illness in some people. There’s a lot of things professionals don’t know including the spectrum of the illness it causes.

According to the New York Times, more than 100 people have died in China from the virus, and it has infected over 4,000 people around the world. Most of the people infected are in China, but several are in other countries including the U.S.

To date, the CDC has confirmed five cases in the United States, in Arizona, California, Illinois, and Washington State.

Vermont officials say though……..not to worry.

“There’s no way to get the virus unless you are in contact with people who have it so the risk is very low,” said Vermont state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso.

Even though, there are no confirmed cases here in the northeast. Dr. Noyes explained when there’s a global outbreak health professionals take the necessary precautions when someone comes in with flu-like symptoms.

“There’s a couple of screening questions. The first is, have they traveled to Wuhan, China and the second is have they had any contact with someone who was suspected to have the new corona virus or had laboratory confirmation,” said Dr. Noyes.

No one has been tested for the virus in Vermont. Ten people have been tested in New York State and two people in New Hampshire after traveling to China.

