Local initiative to feed UVMMC frontline staff while helping local restaurants

Starting next week, Frontline Foods Vermont will deliver meals to doctors and nurses at University of Vermont Medical Center who are working at the center of this pandemic. It’ll also help area restaurants who have taken a hard hit, too.

“So the mission was two fold,” said nurse and organizer Sheramy Tsai. “Number one we were going to help our frontline caregivers get fed and bring them nourishing food and number two, we were going to be able to get restaurants some economic security during a really tough time.”

Tsai and friend, Kristie Stern agreed, that they couldn’t sit back and watch while their community is in need. Instead of working in isolation, they began looking into what cities like New York and San Francisco are doing to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis. Once they did, they learned about Frontline Foods.

“I thought that’s a great idea for Vermont,” Stern said. “We have so many mom and pop restaurants and were such a locally focused community that how do we stay afloat during this crisis.”

With help from community donations, local restaurants will receive money to cook individually packaged meals which will then be delivered to critical care workers at UVMMC. To start, organizers are aiming for deliveries about 3-4 times a week to about 50 emergency room and ICU staff members.

“I’m a nurse myself so I understand the importance of providing for our front line care workers,” Tsai said. “Even on a normal day, it’s very stressful working at any of those units in the hospital.”

A small business owner herself, Stern says this step could make a big difference for restaurants.

“Hopefully this will give restaurants the opportunity to open their doors and bring 1 or 2 people back on staff,” she said. In a small community, 1 or 2 people working makes a huge difference.”

Anyone interested in donating or partnering with the organization can visit frontlinefoods.org/vermont