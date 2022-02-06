The county-level health departments in our New York coverage area did not have any coronavirus case counts on Sunday. However, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported one death in Clinton County as well as 44 new infections. There were 35 new cases in Franklin County and 14 in Essex County.

On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Health announced it would no longer update its statewide dashboard on weekends. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services stopped doing so for the Granite State last June.