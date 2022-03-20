The county-level health departments in our New York coverage area did not have any coronavirus case counts on Sunday. However, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported one death and six new infections in Clinton County. There were six new cases in Essex County and 11 in Franklin County.

The governor’s office added that 900 patients were hospitalized throughout the Empire State, the fewest New York has had since August 2 of last year. One hundred fifty-nine New Yorkers were in intensive care. The seven-day average statewide positivity rate is now sitting at 1.87%.

The Vermont Department of Health recently stopped updating its statewide dashboard on weekends. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services stopped doing so for the Granite State last June.