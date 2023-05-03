Burlington, VT– The Queen City is focusing efforts on helping residents and industries hardest hit by the pandemic. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced a total of $1 million in ARPA grants going to nonprofits that still feel the impacts.

The grants are going to organizations that serve the community and combat issues worsened by the pandemic. Childcare and eldercare programs, youth services, arts and cultural programs, healthcare providers, and housing organizations are among the recipients.

“Our hope is that with these federal dollars is that work can be advanced and expanded in a way that relieves the lingering challenges of the pandemic and accelerates a just recovery for Burlington, and Vermont,” says Weinberger.

“Having this money to help fund a nursing position within our homeless healthcare program, to help with our outreach, to help with vaccination efforts, to help with wound care, to help with all those sorts of relationship building that a nurse provides, can really help strengthen the health of our community,” says Kim Anderson, the Director of Development and Communications with the Community Health Centers of Burlington, one of the grant recipients.

The Mayor adds that organizations were chosen for their missions of equity and inclusion in Burlington, and Anderson says that she feels the city cares about helping nonprofits.

Other recipients include the Burlington Children’s Space, the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Feeding Chittenden, the Heineberg Senior Center, the King Street Center, and the Burlington Pride Center.