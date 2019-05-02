1 year later: Remembering Annette Lumumba, search continues for suspected shooter

Adolphe Lumumba, of South Burlington, can’t believe a year has gone by without his sister.

They used to see each other every Sunday, at least, at their mother’s house.

Friday marks one year since, police say, Anako “Annette” Lumumba, 33, was killed by her domestic partner in South Burlington.

Adolphe Lumumba has a lifetime of things to share about her.

“I can go on and on all night. It’s a lot to just pick out a few things,” he said.

It’s clear he loves her. He remembers her sense of humor and her quiet, caring demeanor.

“At work, she was not really quiet. Her coworkers, patient, as a nurse, all were just her family,” he said.

Law enforcement officials are still trying to locate the suspect in this case, Leroy Headley.

“It’s really not something we as a family are focusing on at this point. That’s something that’s way out of our hands at this point,” said Lumumba.

Instead, it’s in the hands of the U.S. Marshals Service.

This week, it increased its reward for information on Headley’s whereabouts to up to $10,000.

The information was sent to media in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Barron.

There’s information Headley was in Philadelphia and a likelihood he could return there, Barron said.

However, authorities don’t know if he is still there.

Headley has connections across the country, in Canada and Jamaica.

Headley likely changed his appearance and is going by a different name, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

More tips have come in since the increased reward was announced earlier this week, according to Barron.

For further information, contact the U.S. Marshals at (202) 307 – 9100. You can also call 1-877-WANTED – 2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov with tip information.

“He’s still out there so just keep eyes out,” said Lumumba. “For the safety of the community and stuff, that’s all I’m concerned about.”

Lumumba says he meets with a South Burlington detective frequently over coffee. The conversations last hours.

His sister, he says, tried several times to seek help from domestic abuse before he died.

He doesn’t know exactly how yet, but Lumumba wants to help prevent another tragedy like the one that struck his family.

“The best justice for me is to save other people’s lives that are in her shoes, for me. There’s not much I can do. I don’t have the power to do that but that’s my wishes,” he said. “That would be something she would want to see as well. It’s not just for me. It’s for her as well.”