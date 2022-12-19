With just over three weeks until the world comes to lake placid FISU World University Games organizers are gearing up for the excitement, as sports are not the only only event taking place during the games, a 10 day festival will be held on Main Street in Lake Placid with music, games, and food.

The festival kicks off January 13th and is free for anyone to enjoy, according to the Director of Marketing for the games Katie Wilson.

“We’ll have a medals plaza set up just a few doors down, we’ll have the podium where nightly medals events will go on at 6 o’clock and then directly following that we’ll have free music on the main stage,” Wilson said.

Main Street will be closed to all traffic during the games, the first time Main Street has been shut down for an event in over 40 years.

Along with the music, there will be firepits, a rail jam, and a snowball cornhole tournament, capped off by live music at Smoke Signals, and it is all free to the public.

“We have a great opportunity to, for the first time since 1980, have Main Street closed down and activated with events that appeal to a wide variety of people from children all the way up to our senior citizens,” said Wilson.

Local businesses are looking forward to the increased foot traffic and are getting ready for the festival.

“We’re excited to welcome the world,” said co-owner of The Bookstore Plus Marc Galvin. “We’re going to adjust our hours accordingly. Normally during the winter time we close at 6 because its so kind of dark and gloomy, but we’re gonna stay open later, probably 8 or 9 o’clock, be open, have our doors open and see what happens.”

Marcy Miller, owner of Pure Placid, said her business is focusing the international aspect of the games. “We have a candle bar here, where we do candle making classes, so we’re tailoring some of those to different countries and different stuff that’s going to be here,” she said.

Miller said while she’s excited for her business, she’s also excited as someone who lives in Lake Placid. “The vibe of an event, there’s just an electricity in the air, and it’s gonna be really fun to just have it right out front of my store.”

Some of the bands playing during the festival include Mercy Union, Jim…, and Mix Master Mike from the Beastie Boys.

The festival also includes exhibitions from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in the old Gap on Main Street and a drone show during the closing ceremony.

Along with the ceremonies at Mid’s park, visitors can check out the games’ cauldron, the first of its kind to use LED lights instead of a real flame, an accent to the games focus on sustainability.