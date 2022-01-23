If you were a victim of what Granite State authorities have called the largest financial crime in the state’s history, you can apply to the New Hampshire Department of Justice for compensation from a $10 million fund.

It’s been set up to help victims of Financial Resources Mortgage, a company that swindled Granite State investors out of tens of millions of dollars in the 2000s. Financial Resources Mortgage’s abrupt collapse in 2009 led to criminal charges. New Hampshire Banking Commissioner Peter Hildreth also resigned from his post rather than risk being fired for failing to do enough to stop the fraud scheme.

Lawmakers created the compensation fund as part of this year’s state budget, which they passed last June. The application period opened on Friday and closes on May 18.