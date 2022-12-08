In just one month, Lake Placid welcomes the world for the FISU World University Games, and some of the upgrades to the village’s Olympic facilities are finally complete.

The newly renovated Olympic Center was shown off for the first time Wednesday night, with the board of directors from the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) speaking to a crowd of VIP’s.

“These last couple of years have been something truly special, reinventing the wheel so to speak, absolutely amazing results as I think all of you have seen,” said Olympic Museum board president John Becker.

Over $100 million dollars went into the renovations, to get ready for the World University Games.

“We have revitalized the 1932 Jack Shea arena, the 1980 Herb Brooks arena, we have reconstructed the James C. Sheffield speed skating oval, and we have developed this incredible new Miracle Plaza which is a grand guest space with retail, and a café,” said Darcy Norfolk, Director of Communications for ORDA.

The brand new museum includes the second largest collection of Olympic winter artifacts in the world.

“It’s been a long time coming, so we’re excited to be nearing the finish line tonight, and it was a lot of work, a lot of back and forth with our amazing exhibit designers, Hadley exhibits out of Buffalo,” said Julia Herman, Collections Manager for the new Olympic Museum. “We would go back and forth between images, swapping out images, making sure our copy matched, so it was very intensive work and detailed work, but it was very rewarding in the end.”

One of the highlights of the museum is a men’s hockey silver medal, that an unknown Soviet player left behind after the games were over.

Herman said her favorite display is the pin collection, after trading Olympic pins became popular in 1980.

“My job with the pin display case was to go through all the pins in our collection,” she said. I think I cataloged around 1000, that’s what we had going in, we have a little under 800 pins in that display case.”

Norfolk said she believes the renovations will allow Lake Placid to preserve its legacy while creating a space for younger generations to create new memories.

The museum will open to the public Thursday with free admission.

Starting Friday, admission will be $15 dollars for adults, with special discounts for military, children, and large groups.