100-year-old WWII vet on mission to visit 50 states arrives in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt.- A 100-year-old World War II veteran was in Montpelier on Tuesday, marking the 24th stop on his nationwide tour to keep the memory of his fallen brothers and sisters alive.

Sidney Walton’s ‘No Regrets Tour‘ will take him to all 50 states and to meet with each governor along the way

“I love Vermont,” Walton said, shortly after he was greeted by Gov. Phil Scott, whose father was severely injured in World War II. He called the meeting with Walton a special experience.

“I have a soft spot for anyone who has gone through that,” said Scott, who thanked Walton for his service as part of the “Greatest Generation.”

“I think it’s important that people tell the stories of conflict so that they don’t repeat and learn something from that.”

Walton enlisted in the Army nine months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. He would go on to serve for the duration of the war.

Walton’s son, Paul, has been by his father’s side since the tour started in April in Rhode Island. He says his dad’s one big regret is not taking the time to meet with veterans from the Civil War before they all passed on.

“You may not call yourself a hero, that’s fine,” Sidney’s son, Paul, told him. “But as far as I’m concerned, you are my hero because you helped save this country.”

And although Walton says Vermont is his favorite state, he missed the heart of his favorite season.

“Preferably the fall,” he said as he exited the governor’s office.