Plattsburgh, NY – A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Plattsburgh recently. The third prize winning Power Play ticket was sold at the Maplefield store on Route 3 in Plattsburgh. The winning ticket from Monday night’s drawing has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on February 13 are: 17-26-37-61-65 and the Powerball is 2. The Power Play multiplier for Monday’s drawing is 2, which means the third place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000.

No one won the overall Powerball jackpot. It increased to $57 million. The next drawing is Wednesday February 15..