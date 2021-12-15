Waterbury, VT — Following an outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport that began on November 10, the Vermont Department of Corrections has reported an additional 11 COVID cases after three rounds of recent testing. Three of those cases were among staff while the other eight cases were in the incarcerated population.

The total numbers of positive cases since the outbreak has reached 65, 48 of whom are incarcerated individuals and 17 staff. There remains six active cases at NSCF and the facility remains on full lockdown.

To get updates and data on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities, click here