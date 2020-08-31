11 new coronavirus cases in our region on Sunday

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Vermont reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Five were in Rutland County. Bennington County and Chittenden County each had two, while Caledonia and Windsor Counties each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,616 positive cases out of more than 133,000 tests. Fifty-eight people have died, while 1,421 have recovered.

For the second consecutive day, there were no new infections in our New Hampshire coverage area of Grafton County and Sullivan County. The two counties have had 113 cases and 47 cases, respectively, and each has experienced one death. The Granite State did not report any new deaths Sunday; 432 New Hampshire residents have died. Nine new cases statewide brought the New Hampshire total to 7,254 out of nearly 210,000 tests performed. Exactly 6,600 patients have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had no new patients; its total remained at 53 cases, only one of which is active. The other 52 patients have all recovered. There were no case updates available from Clinton County or Essex County.