11 new COVID-19 cases in our region on Saturday

The Vermont Department of Health reported nine new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Four of them were in Chittenden County, and two were in Windham County. Addison County, Franklin County and Windsor County each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,778 positives out of more than 165,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,616 patients have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had two new infections and Sullivan County had none. The two counties have had 154 and 59 cases, respectively, with one death in each. Sixty-six new cases throughout the Granite State as a whole pushed New Hampshire’s total to 8,597 patients out of nearly 280,000 tests. The death toll remained at 442 people, while 7,655 people have recovered.

Looking to our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had no new cases on Saturday; all 60 people there who’ve been infected have recovered. Clinton County and Essex County did not offer any case updates.