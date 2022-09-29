South Burlington, VT — A business in South Burlington is pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

G.W. Savage, a water damage restoration company, sent a tractor-trailer full of drying equipment — 103 dehumidifiers and 400 commercial fans – to Florida.

The equipment will help schools, hospitals and businesses flood cleanup. Tyler Savage, the owner of the company says his workers are more than happy to offer their support.

“With everything that’s been going on, with the team that we have here coming together, and prepping the equipment, loading the equipment, it was just so nice to get our team together to help,” Savage said. “Even the driver that showed up was so excited to be able to bring that equipment into Florida.”

Savage said that issues with the supply chain is making it hard for agencies in Florida to get this type of drying equipment.