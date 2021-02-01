118 New Hampshire guard members to deploy to Middle East

Grant Mock, a PFC with the California National Guard places cereal in a box of food supplies at the Sacramento Food Bank in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Food banks have been hit hard by a shortage of volunteers due to the mandatory stay-at-home order caused by the coronavirus. Mock and other members of the 115th Regional Support Group are supplementing food bank staff to ensure the food bank continues provide food to those in need. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire National Guard members, who have helped manage food banks and administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines during the pandemic, are preparing for at least a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Gov. Chris Sununu thanked them Monday at a ceremony for 118 members of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, the 172nd Infantry. Masked guard members were socially distanced and seated in Milford, while Sununu and New Hampshire’s congressional delegation spoke from other places during the online ceremony.

About 350 soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard, as well as soldiers from Connecticut and Colorado also are deploying to multiple locations across the U.S. Central Command.