119 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in our coverage area; no deaths

MARCH 06: Prepared doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado.

Vermont reported 83 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Rutland County had 13 of the infections; Chittenden County had 12. There were nine in Caledonia County and eight in Orleans County. Franklin County, Windham County and Windsor County each had seven. Washington County had five, while Bennington County and Lamoille County had four apiece. There were two each in Essex County, Grand Isle County and Orange County, while Addison County had one.

Out of more than 380,000 people that have taken more than 1,590,000 total tests, there have been 23,126 cases and 20,493 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-seven Vermonters have died, while nearly 44% of Vermont residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had 19 new infections, making for county-wide totals of 3,807 cases, 26 deaths and 3,632 people recovered. Sullivan County had nine new infections, which made for totals of 1,674 cases, 25 deaths and 1,586 recoveries.

There were 221 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 95,377 cases out of more than 2,180,000 tests. Fifty-three percent of New Hampshire’s population has been tested at least once. The state reported one new death for a total of 1,305; 91,830 people have recovered. About 26% of Granite Staters 16 years old and up are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had eight new cases, making totals of 2,555 cases and 16 deaths; 2,490 patients have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.