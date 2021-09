The 11th Annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk returns to the Queen City on Sunday, September 26th in Burlington’s Battery Park from noon to 4 PM.

On-site registration starts at noon with the one-mile-long walk starting at 1:00 PM or you can pre-register for the event online. The online cost is $8 per person and $10 at the event, with the maximum registration cost of $30 for a family.

The one-mile-long walk will conclude with treats from Ben & Jerry’s for all particpants.