SARANAC, New York – New details surround a violent incident at a Saranac middle school.

New York state police say a 12-year-old was arrested after they reportedly stabbed a 13-year-old. The 13-year-old was stabbed once in the upper back and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.

New York State Police says the victim is in stable condition. The 12-year-old has been charged with Attempted Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon and has since been released to their parents.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online.