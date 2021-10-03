124 new COVID-19 infections in Vermont on Sunday; no deaths

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Vermont reported 124 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Chittenden County had 29 of the infections. Orleans County had 15, Windsor County had 13 and Essex County had 12. There were 11 in Rutland County and ten in Windham County. Franklin County and Washington County each had seven, with five apiece in Bennington County, Lamoille County and Orange County. Addison County had three, while Caledonia County had two.

Out of more than 485,000 people that have taken more than 2,100,000 total tests, there have been 34,221 cases. Three hundred and twenty-one people have died, while 29,320 have recovered. 450,000 Vermonters are fully vaccinated.

There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County in New York, nor were there any from our New Hampshire coverage area.