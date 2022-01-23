Vermont had 1,004 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down substantially from the more than 1,500 that it reported on Saturday.

More than half of the new infections didn’t have a county of origin identified yet. Chittenden County was known to have 138; Franklin County had 72 of them. There were 50 in Rutland County, 44 in Washington County and 35 in Bennington County. Windsor County had 30; Caledonia County and Orange County each had 22. They were followed by Addison County and Windham County with 14 apiece. Orleans County was next with nine; Grand Isle County had six. There were four each in Essex County and Lamoille County.

Twenty-two Vermonters were in intensive care; 104 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of nearly 3,150,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 99,109 positive cases. Five hundred fourteen patients have died. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 80% are fully vaccinated and 62% have also had a booster shot.

The public health agencies in our portion of New York’s North Country had no case updates on Sunday. However, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, there were 148 new infections in Clinton County, 72 in Franklin County and 51 in Essex County.

There were no reports at all for our New Hampshire coverage area.