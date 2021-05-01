132 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Chittenden County had 14 of the new infections. Caledonia County and Washington County each had ten. Rutland County was next with nine, followed by Orange County with eight and Lamoille County with seven. Bennington County and Franklin County had six apiece. There were three each in Essex County and Windsor County. Windham County had two and Addison County had one.

Out of more than 380,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,585,000 total tests, there have been 23,032 cases and 20,366 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-seven people have died, while nearly 44% of all Vermonters 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had 29 new infections for a total of 3,783; 26 of these patients have died and 3,605 have recovered. Sullivan County reported ten new cases for county-wide totals of 1,665 infections, 25 deaths and 1,557 people recovered.

The Granite State had 293 new cases as a whole for a tally of 95,163 positives out of more than 2,175,000 tests. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 91,400 have recovered. There was one new death for a statewide total of 1,304. Just over 25% of all New Hampshire residents at least 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 14 new cases, making 2,547 cases with 16 deaths and 2,479 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.