137 new COVID-19 infections in our region Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 37 of the infections. Rutland County and Franklin County each had 16, while Bennington County had 13. There were nine in Washington County and seven in Lamoille County. Windsor County had six and Addison County had four. Caledonia County and Windham County had three apiece. Essex County and Orleans County each had two.

Out of more than 317,000 people that have taken nearly 967,000 total tests, there have been 13,677 cases and 10,659 people recovered. One hundred eighty-nine Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had four new patients, making for county-wide totals of 2,235 cases, 17 deaths and 2,041 people recovered. Sullivan County also had four new infections, which made for totals of 1,251 cases, 19 deaths and 1,156 recoveries.

There were 292 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 70,785 cases out of more than 653,000 people tested. New Hampshire had three newly-reported deaths for a total of 1,133 statewide; 66,287 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 11 new cases for a total of 1,871; 12 people have died and 1,690 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.