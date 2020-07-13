14 new coronavirus cases in our region Sunday

The Vermont Department of Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Nine were in Chittenden County, while three were in Grand Isle County. Lamoille County and Rutland County each had one. Of the Green Mountain State’s 1,296 patients, 84% have since recovered. Fifty-six Vermonters have died, but only one death has occurred since the last week of May.

New Hampshire also had no new deaths, leaving the Granite State’s total at 391. There were 31 new cases statewide — none in our coverage area, which is Grafton County and Sullivan County. The state crossed the 6,000 mark in total infections on Saturday, and 83% of these patients have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, there’s been no new information from Clinton County or Essex County since Friday. At that time, Clinton County health experts said their next update would be on Monday. Franklin County Public Health, however, had no new patients on Sunday.