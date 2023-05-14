A 14-year-old girl has died in a crash of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle in the Northeast Kingdom.

The crash took place shortly after 6:30 Saturday evening in Barton. Vermont State Police say the teen lost control of the side-by-side while driving it on private land near Ingersoll Road. The vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side and the girl died at the scene. Two underage passengers were also in the ATV and suffered minor injuries.

None of the children’s names will be available due to their age.